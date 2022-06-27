New tunnel and platform provides unprecedented view of Niagara Falls

A recently opened tunnel is offering visitors a brand new view of Niagara Falls.

A walk through the tunnel allows visitors to stand on a viewing platform at eye level with both the Horseshoe and American Falls.

To see the magnificent view, a glass-paneled elevator takes visitors down 180 feet beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power Station to the tunnel that lies under Niagara's Cathedral of Power.

Visitors then can walk through the 2,200 foot-long tunnel and step out onto the viewing platform at the river’s edge with views of the falls.

“The tunnel is a marvel of engineering,” Marcelo Gruosso, an engineering director at the station, said in a social media post by Niagara Parks.

“You can feel it, you can smell it, you can basically touch it. That’s how you feel when you on this platform.”

The Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station will open to the public as our newest guest experience this summer! Explore the tunnel deep below the power station, then step out onto a viewing platform with spectacular views of Niagara Falls!



Learn more: https://t.co/cM0XNXt9s1 pic.twitter.com/QqJorfvG9g — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) June 22, 2022

Parts of the Power Station opened last year for a sound and light show. The tunnel is the latest feature to open.

The Niagara Parks Power Station is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $28 for adults and $18.25 for children, or $37 for adults and $24 for children for those who want a full guided tour.