New Toronto Crime Stoppers campaign targets 'organized retail crime'
Toronto police say they have seen a rise in crimes targeting retail spaces and some of it appears to be organized.
“Organized retail crime poses significant safety risks to both store employees and consumers and it leads to the sale of both stolen and counterfeit goods,” TPS Board Chair Ann Morgan said at a news conference Tuesday to kick off a new Crime Stoppers awareness campaign.
Morgan said that while many people think of high-end goods when they think of retail theft, the problem also includes items like baby formula, over the counter medications, and other health and beauty items, which can become a risk to individuals who purchase them off market.
Rui Rodrigues, executive advisor for the Retail Council of Canada, said that while traditional shoplifting is a problem, it typically involves individuals stealing single items for their own personal use. Increasingly, he said, stores are seeing individuals stealing large volumes of items for resale, sometimes at the behest of people operating illicit online storefronts where they can sell the stolen goods.
“Nobody needs to steal a case of baby formula if it's for their own personal consumption,” Rodrigues said.
He said stores have also seen an increasing amount of violence since the pandemic and that trend has continued.
“A shoplifting incident is not the same as a retail crime that carries assault or robbery, and we see more and more of that,” Rodrigues said. “So part of what we see growing as well with organized retail crime is a diversion in the way they operate. There are professional groups that steal and it is an enterprise. There are groups that are preying upon marginalized individuals across Canada.”
He said storefront workers — not just at large retailers with many locations — are seeing an “unprecedented” amount of violence.
Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun said proceeds from the thefts often go toward funding other types of criminal activity as well.
“Organized retail theft is a lucrative, criminal enterprise and part of the business plan for gangs to fund other illegal activities,” Sportun said. “These individuals or groups present a significant threat to the safety of employees and the overall community”.
Rodrigues said his group would like to see amendments to the criminal code to differentiate between simple shoplifting and more organized and violent crimes targeting retail.
“It's not about shoplifting,” he said. “It's putting an emphasis on the criminals and the criminal organizations that are proliferating those types of crimes in our communities.”
Rodrigues said that heading into the holiday season, retail theft tends to target higher value gift items, but he's stressed that theft affects all retail sectors.
Asked whether the proliferation of self-checkouts has had anything to do with the rise in thefts, Rodrigues said retailers have been closely measuring the changes.
“So I think retailers will always try measures to make it more efficient to serve their customer in a more effective way. Sometimes that also means it opens them up to more risk,” he said.
He added that “when they see impacts, they're going to react and measure the effect it's having on them.”
A release from Crime Stoppers calls retail theft “a profitable criminal enterprise that costs Canadian retailers approximately $5 billion a year.”
However Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the impact goes beyond the businesses.
“These crimes are in fact costing all of us because they drive up the prices on products that we purchase on a regular basis,” Demkiw said. “Organized retail crime may not be something that the average person thinks about very often. However, it is a growing problem across Canada. And it impacts all of us in different ways.”
He said it's estimated that two out of every five organized retail crimes involve violence.
“These are not victimless crimes,” Demkiw said. “In some cases, they pose a significant risk to the safety of our communities, including employees in a retail sector, and consumers who may be present when these crimes occur.”
The Crime Stoppers campaign, ‘It Costs Us All – Organized Retail Crime Awareness Campaign,’ is trying to raise public awareness about retail theft heading into the holiday season and the group is advising anyone with information about retail theft and related criminal activity to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at 222tips.com.
The campaign includes promotional posters, public service announcements, advertising and a social media campaign to educate the public.
The initiative was created by Toronto Crime Stoppers in collaboration with Toronto police, the Retail Council of Canada, GardaWorld and others.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG Blue Jays announce roster ahead of playoff opener
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people
A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is also affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
DEVELOPING U.S. Speaker McCarthy's job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to remain in leadership was thrown into serious risk Tuesday after the House voted to move ahead with an effort by hard-right Republican critics to oust him.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
MK-ULTRA mind-control experiments: Quebec high court says U.S. has immunity in Canada
The United States government cannot be sued in Canada for its alleged role in infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital, Quebec's Court of Appeal ruled this week.
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Montreal
-
Quebec man formally charged with threatening Trudeau, Legault
A Quebec man has been formally charged with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault and several other criminal offences.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Record-breaking hot temperatures expected in Montreal
After a two-week stretch of sunny, dry weather, with above-average temperatures, Montreal is expecting to see record-breaking heat over the next three days.
-
WestJet temporarily suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal
Travellers flying between Toronto and Montreal now have one less option for the winter after WestJet temporarily removed service between the two cities.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Ongoing investigation': London, Ont. high school football program now suspended for hazing incident
The senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (SWLSS) is temporarily suspended after new information has come forward involving a hazing incident prior the season opening game.
-
Double fatal crash near Sarnia
Two people have died and one person is injured following a multi-vehicle rash on Highway 402 near Sarnia.
-
Do you recognize this person?
Police in Sarnia are investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K at 400 Exmouth St. near Capel Street.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Active fire at Cambridge Memorial Hospital
Hospital officials have confirmed that there is fire at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some GO trains back running after 'network-wide system failure'
Some GO trains are back running after a “network-wide system failure” brought service to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
People living in a Kitchener neighbourhood may get a visit from police Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury resident killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Another crash on Highway 17 closes the road north of the Sault
A crash on Highway 17 late Tuesday morning closed the road in both directions at the Highway 552 intersection in Goulais River, north of Sault Ste. Marie, the Ministry of Transportation says.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Ottawa breaks 132-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Ottawa has surpassed a more than century-old heat record, and more record-breaking warmth is in the forecast.
-
CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is also affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial: Week five underway in Superior Court
After an extended long weekend, the terrorism trial of Nathaniel Veltman has resumed in Superior Court in Windsor.
-
'He did zero work': homeowners warn of local sod and turf business
Multiple homeowners from across Essex County are encouraging residents to file a report with their local police service if they feel they were cheated by a local business that goes by the name of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping.
-
Via Rail trains impacted by CN system failure
Via Rail says some trains entering and departing Toronto’s Union Station are experiencing delays.
Barrie
-
Barrie man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking women with 'Nite Candy' escort business
The Barrie man found guilty earlier this year of trafficking women as part of his escort business, Nite Candy, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
-
Highway 400 closed for celery cleanup after truck rollover
A massive cleanup is underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned in Aurora, spilling the stalks across the roadway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some GO trains back running after 'network-wide system failure'
Some GO trains are back running after a “network-wide system failure” brought service to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
Nova Scotia makes high-dose flu vaccine free for seniors
The province of Nova Scotia has announced it is making the high-dose flu vaccine free for residents 65 years of age and older.
-
Nearly 100 fines given out, 2 teens arrested at ‘unsanctioned student gathering’: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they gave out nearly 100 fines and made two arrests after an “unsanctioned student gathering” in the city’s south end near Dalhousie University on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Alberta mountain town loses appeal on order by tribunal to allow major developments
Alberta's highest court has dismissed an appeal by a popular mountain community to reverse a decision by a provincial tribunal ordering it to allow two major developments that would almost double the town's population.
-
Another case of E. coli at Calgary daycare, but officials say no link to outbreak
Another child at a Calgary daycare has tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, a month after an outbreak that infected hundreds at numerous daycares centres started.
Winnipeg
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
Winnipeg police make homicide arrest; second suspect still at large
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a homicide investigation from September, but continue to search for a second suspect who remains at large.
-
School division in Winnipeg not happy with election day in-service
The decision to have Manitoba students not attend school on election day is not sitting well with one school administration.
Vancouver
-
'Christmas came early': Analyst predicts Metro Vancouver gas prices will fall more than 20 cents per litre
Gas price analyst Dan McTeague says drivers in Metro Vancouver should wait until Wednesday to fill up their tanks.
-
Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP officer to take place Wednesday
Mourners will gather in Langley, B.C., Wednesday for a regimental funeral procession, memorial service and final salute to honour an RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Fatal crash involving car-carrier closes Surrey route
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 10 in Surrey Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
2 boys charged after a truck was driven through west Edmonton outdoor rink
Two boys, ages 13 and 14, have been charged after a truck was driven through the outdoor rink at Grovenor Community Park.
-
Pedestrian killed in southeast Edmonton crosswalk
A 71-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed while using a southeast Edmonton marked crosswalk Tuesday morning, police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.