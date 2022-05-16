New images released of suspects wanted in Toronto subway stabbing

Investigators have released new surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted after a man was stabbed multiple times in and around Main Street subway station last Friday night.

Police said they were called to the station, north of Danforth Avenue, at 6:49 p.m. on May 13 where they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say the victim was exiting Main Street Station when two males armed with knives chased him back into the station.

He was stabbed at least once inside the station and then ran back out on to the street, where the two suspects chased and stabbed him multiple times.

Emergency crews found the victim badly injured outside the station and rushed him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

He remains in critical condition in hospital.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot southbound towards Danforth Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, with an athletic build. He has short dreadlocks, thick eyebrows and a full beard. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black satchel, blue surgical mask, black jeans and black and purple basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, standing six-feet tall with a medium build. He has cornrows and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a large white logo on the front, dark grey shorts and grey, purple and black basketball shoes.