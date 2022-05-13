Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Toronto subway station
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at Main Street Station, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the TTC Line 2 station located in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday for a stabbing.
Police said there were reports that a confrontation occurred in the station.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The suspect fled the station and was last seen on Danforth Avenue, police said.
No suspect description has been released.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | How one of Toronto's most famous chefs turns junk food gourmet with his son
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
B.C. mining corp says caught unaware by downpour that flooded Burkina mine
Executives at Canada-based Trevali Mining Corp said the company was caught unawares by a torrential downpour during the dry season last month in Burkina Faso that left eight men trapped underground in its Perkoa zinc mine.
'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations
Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome the Pope's planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Montreal
-
Quebec English election debate nixed after two leaders, including Legault, decline to attend
The only English-language debate planned for Quebec's fall election has been called off after two party leaders, including Premier François Legault, said they wouldn't take part.
-
3-year-old Montreal boy in hospital after getting hit by car
A three-year-old child is in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
London
-
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
-
The plan to redevelop former psychiatric hospital lands revealed
It’s an opportunity as big as the property itself. London’s newest neighbourhood — to be built on the site of the former London Psychiatric Hospital — will be a mix of housing types within the established part of the city.
-
Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally
Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally
Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th.
-
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins businesses put in the Nova spotlight at popular awards event
For the first time since May 2019, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce hosted its Nova Business Excellence Awards event on May 12.
-
A look at the major party candidates running in Sudbury
Sudburians will notice some familiar faces in the line-up for this provincial election when they got to the polls.
-
Founder of Sudbury pizza franchise charged with sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
-
You can now pay for home renovations and internet in Ottawa with crypto currency
Home renovation company OakWood Designers and Builders is giving its customers a Bitcoin payment option.
Windsor
-
Liberals stand behind candidate after NDP calls for his removal over 2004 op-ed
The leader of the Ontario Liberals says he has no plans on removing one of its candidates from the party, following another round of calls from the NDP to do just that.
-
WECHU still recommends indoor masking after province denies request to make it mandatory
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is continuing to recommend indoor mask after the province denied their request to make it mandatory again.
-
Horwath touts plan for seniors in Chatham-Kent stop
New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was in Chatham-Kent on Friday, touting her plan to help seniors live at home longer and get the healthcare they need.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach aims to sell portions of beachfront to developer
Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach is under sand again this year and closed to traffic as plans to revitalize the strip inches one step closer.
-
Pain at the pumps as gas prices expected to jump over the weekend
Motorists feel the pain at the pumps with the price of regular gas nearly tripling since the start of the pandemic, with another jump expected this weekend.
-
'Talk about an unsafe load!' Police charge Innisfil man
Police pulled over a pickup truck with its truck bed loaded with items in Innisfil on Friday.
Atlantic
-
'It's ridiculous': Gas is now selling for $2 in every Maritime province
Drivers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are paying more at the pumps after gas prices went up overnight in both provinces.
-
Questions linger for mother as monument for lost fishermen is erected in Nova Scotia
Questions about how a scallop dragger sank suddenly in 2020 are lingering for a crew member's mother, who this week installed a stone monument close to where the boat was lost.
-
'We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel': Tenants search for reasonable rental units in Halifax
Abby Tucker has been on a hunt for a new apartment for months but keeps coming up empty. Rents are higher than she’s ever seen and the demand is “crazy,” she says.
Calgary
-
Alberta’s only female cardiovascular surgeon files human rights complaint against AHS
Dr. Teresa Kieser, Alberta's sole female cardiovascular surgeon, has filed a human-rights complaint against Alberta Health Services, alleging years of gender-based inequities.
-
'Finish it off here': Flames look to advance past Stars
JIn a series where goals have been scarce, Johnny Gaudreau leads the Calgary Flames in playoff scoring. He has a goal and an assist in five games against the Dallas Stars.
-
Bear charged cyclist in Kananaskis Country, Alberta Parks says
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Peter Lougheed Provincial Park after a cyclist had a run-in with a grizzly bear.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba looks to crack down on people using hotels for human trafficking
The province is cracking down on people who use hotels and taxis for human trafficking.
-
Gas price hike has some Manitoba tourism communities concerned
A hike in gas prices is causing concern for Manitoba communities that rely on tourism.
-
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Vancouver
-
Richmond horse stable owner in heated feud with neighbour
A dispute in Richmond between a horse stable and its neighbour is getting ugly. The owner of Blue Meadow Farm claims his neighbour is breaking several bylaws, and in doing so, causing major issues for his horses and riders.
-
Indecent act: Burnaby Mounties seek driver who 'did not appear to be wearing pants'
Police in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a man seen masturbating while driving in the city Thursday.
-
Indigenous leaders outraged over VPD’s investigation of Chelsea Poorman’s death
For nearly two years, family and friends of Chelsea Poorman agonized over her sudden disappearance. Now that her skeletal remains have been found, it has brought little comfort for her loved ones.
Edmonton
-
Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
-
Alberta premier rejects suggestion he's eyeing early election to quell party strife
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, buffeted by party infighting and a contentious leadership review, is rejecting speculation he may call an early election as part of a last-ditch effort to maintain control.
-
Oilers ready to face Kings in 'bonkers' Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers have both momentum and home-ice advantage going their way when they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series.