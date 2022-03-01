New forecast reveals what Ontario should expect for Spring weather

Ontario is in for a “tumultuous early spring” that may see colder temperatures and more snow, according to predictions from a prominent weather forecaster.

The Weather Network issued their spring weather forecast on Tuesday, saying the season will test the patience of residents in Ontario because of “significant setbacks” of wintery weather.

“We're running the risk in March to see a couple significant winter storm events across parts of southern Ontario and especially across north eastern Ontario,” Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

“I would call it a tumultuous spring. I think a lot of Torontonians and people in southern Ontario will be wondering when spring weather truly is going to arrive and we can put away the parka.”

Hamilton noted that Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario might see more snow than usual in March this year. He said usually Toronto gets about 16 centimetres of snow in March, but that may not be the case this year.

Residents will get a couple of days here and there, he said, where temperatures will rise to the double digits, but that warmer weather is expected to come in short bursts.

Much of Canada is expected to deal with rough spring conditions this year, but Hamilton noted he's optimistic that things will look brighter in late April and early May.

“By the time we get to the second half of April, we can make that seasonal tire change, put on our summer tires, and winter weather is in the rear-view mirror,” he said.

“We’re going to have to rely on just a bit of patience with this early spring forecast.”