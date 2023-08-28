New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
A number of changes are coming to Ontario schools starting in September.
Students heading back to class in the fall will explore a new language curriculum, a new technology course, and learn about mental health.
This is what you need to know about the changes for the 2023-24 academic year:
NEW LANGUAGE CURRICULUM
Students between Grades 1 and 9 will begin learning a new language curriculum that puts a focus on “time-tested practices” such as phonics, cursive writing, digital literacy, word processing, and critical thinking skills.
The province has also included a minimum of 30 minutes of “daily protected and dedicated time for reading instruction.”
Officials have previously described the changes as a “massive overhaul” of the English and French language curriculums, which uses a new strand structure involving foundational reading and writing, digital literacy and connections to diverse voices.
For more information, CTV News Toronto has broken down the new language curriculum by grade.
NEW GRADE 10 DIGITAL TECH CLASS
Instead of taking a computer studies course, Grade 10 students will study “Digital Technology and Innovations in the Changing World.”
In this class, students will learn “computational thinking” and will explore the impacts of technological innovation and cybersecurity on their daily lives. They will also develop an understanding of modern hardware devices and software applications, while building on coding skills learned in previous grades.
More information on this course can be found on the government’s website.
MENTAL HEALTH MODULES
New mental health modules will be launched on Sept. 9 for students in Grades 7 and 8 as part of the Health and Physical Education curriculum.
Students will learn practical strategies to manage and reduce stress, such as mindfulness, as well as explore how to recognize mental health issues. The module will also provide resources on how to get more support for mental health.
MATH SUPPORTS
After overhauling the math curriculum in 2020, the government is investing an additional $71 million to boost math performance through the use of “Math Action Teams,” which will be deployed to priority schools and boards to improve math achievements
The province will double the number of math coaches working in Grades 3, 6 and 9, and establish a “Board Math Lead” for each school board.
ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR READING
The province has committed $109 million for reading, which can be used in part to hire specialist teachers who can work one-on-one or in small groups to help students with their reading. The investment can also be used to fund early reading screening tools and third-party expert resources.
About $12.5 million of this funding will be spent annually on early reading screening for students from Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2. This screening is currently voluntary following a settlement with teachers’ unions and the province after the government mandated it prior to the signing of a new collective agreement.
