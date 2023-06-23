Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
The changes to English and French language courses come as the province continues to de-stream Grade 9 and will impact students starting in Grade 1.
The Minister of Education said the changes were inspired by the Ontario Human Rights Commission Right to Read report and focuses on “time-tested practices” such as phonics, cursive writing, digital literacy and critical thinking skills.
“We have a third of children graduating high school not at the reading comprehension levels for grade 12,” Minister Stephen Lecce told CTV News Toronto. “We need our young people to master the fundamentals. They need to be fluent in literacy, in math, and those skill sets that really matter.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The “massive overhaul” of the English and French language curriculums introduces a new strand structure involving foundational reading and writing, digital literacy and connections to diverse voices. Students in senior kindergarten to Grade 2 will also be screened regularly using an evaluation-based system to determine their knowledge compared to provincial averages.
“This is a way by which we're going to measure province wide, how kids are doing and the youngest grades, and then allow parents to know the result,” Lecce said.
Report cards will also change in September. Students will be given one mark for language instead of separate marks for each learning strand.
Here is the breakdown of some of the skills students will learn in each grade.
Grade 1
Students will learn “transferable skills” that support communication and engagement, as well as how to safely navigate online learning environments. They will identify and use listening, oral and non-verbal skills and strategies.
Students will begin to read and spell by sounding out words and learn to identify and build simple and compound sentences. They will also begin to print letters and words to create simple texts, as well as edit and proofread their work.
The curriculum also says students will learn to recognize some cultural elements represented in texts and learn about narration.
Grade 2
Students will learn listening skills and how to ask questions and identify audiences. They will use phonics knowledge to read and spell words, as well as identify declarative, imperative, interrogative and exclamatory sentences.
They will also learn to print words legibly and create short texts of various genres. They will edit their work for publishing and presenting.
Grade 3
Students will be expected to read and spell by using the meaning of words, as well as build simple, compound and compound sentences. Students will begin to understand various literary and informational texts and explore how images and graphics are used in communication.
In this grade, students will begin to understand different perspectives and cultural elements represented in texts.
A student practicing both printing and cursive handwriting skills in the six to nine year old's classroom at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston, W.Va., Sept. 16, 2009. (AP / Bob Bird)
Students will also begin to learn cursive, which Lecce says allows “for that natural flow of thoughts.”
“It's being able to coherently and consistently, more systematically, communicate in a manner that allows for creativity,” he said. “I see this as a strength in reverting to an area that for many generations, families and adults have said ‘look it worked.’ And the evidence suggests that it's an effective practice.”
Grade 4
Students should be able to explain how transferable skills can help them express their voice. They will gather, evaluate and use information by considering its credibility and perspectives from different sources.
They will also learn to explain themes from different cultures, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit.
They will use a variety of sentence types as well as non-verbal communication strategies such as expression and gestures.
Students should understand parts of speech in sentence and an understanding of reading and writing.
Students will write in cursive.
Grade 5
They will use word choice and a variety of sentence types to support audience comprehension, as well as show an understanding of capitalization and punctuation.
They will analyze different literary and informational texts and apply critical thinking skills to deepen their understanding of diverse perspectives.
Students will write fluently in cursive and produce final texts using a variety of techniques and tools. These texts will be presented using selected media.
Grade 6
Students will learn how to incorporate a variety of words, including those in other subject areas, to read and spell texts.
A family looks at a computer in this stock image. (Pexels)
They will begin to use keyboarding skills to create texts in addition to cursive writing.
Grade 7
They will learn more about their rights and responsibilities when interacting online and how to apply transferable skills when reading, listening, viewing and writing. Students will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of historical contexts and lived experiences of a diverse group of individuals in text.
Students will learn how the various functions of parts of speech in sentences, as well as elements of style and literary devices.
They will use both cursive and word-processing skills.
Grade 8
Students will learn to use precise word choice, syntax and grammar in both formal and informal communications.
They will analyze literary and informal texts and apply critical thinking strategies. This will include setting goals for improvement.
Grade 9
This course is de-streamed, meaning that students will no longer need to choose between an “academic” or “applied” English language course.
Students will learn about developing a digital identity and how to navigate online environments, including interacting and contributing to a respective and inclusive online community. They will focus on oral and non-verbal communication, word reading and spelling, morphology, vocabulary and language conventions. They will deepen their literary comprehension and written expression.
Students will plan, research, draft, revise, edit, proofread, publish and share texts.
They will also learn how to use effective and appropriate language to convey intended messages, verify reliability of sources, and use accepted forms of documentation.
All other Grade 10-12 English and French language courses remain the same.
‘EXPECTATIONS ARE UNREALISTIC,’ UNION SAYS
Two unions representing teachers in Ontario have both said there is not enough time to properly implement the new curriculum by September, with only two weeks left of the current academic year.
“It's an extensive overhaul,” Karen Brown, President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, said.”We don't know what the curriculum actually says. There's no dedicated resources that have been announced.”
Brown said that it takes time to develop a standardized way to teach items such as cursive and digital literacy.
“We have a generation of educators who haven't taught cursive writing, so they're going to be needed to train,” she said. “You're saying the emphasis should be on screening. If I'm doing the screening, what am I looking for?”
Public health officials in California say an unvaccinated elementary school teacher who took off their mask to read to students ended up infecting more than half of them. (Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo/CNN)
Karen Littlewood, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, told CTV News Toronto they first learned there would be a new English and French language curriculum in April but there hasn’t been much communication.
She said that while she supports moving to de-streaming, getting the curriculums at the end of June “doesn’t leave much time for the educators to be prepared to best meet the needs of those students.”
“It’s changed the strands of language, changed the way that the work will be evaluated,” Littlewood said of the new curriculum.
“We haven’t had the time to do an in-depth analysis, which is the problem that teachers are going to face going forward.”
Lecce said the government has worked with school boards and stakeholders for over a year on the new curriculum and that there are webinars available for educations and that professional development days in the fall will be dedicated towards the language curriculum.
“We're continuing to provide now and well over the summer additional resources to make sure the teachers have all the supports they need to implement this curriculum.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
London
-
Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit
A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.
-
City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building
A two-vehicle collision involving a City of London pickup truck sent the truck into the side of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln. on Friday.
-
Plan to implement 'service depots' reaches boiling point in downtown
A plan by the City of London to implement ‘service depots’ across the city in order to bring the homeless population basic necessities was met with ire during a community information session in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Two men wanted on outstanding warrants: WPS
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
-
More traffic cameras wanted in Windsor
Windsor police and the City of Windsor are hoping for more money for traffic cameras.
-
E.C. Row Expressway westbound lane closures start next week
City of Windsor officials are informing the public of upcoming lane closures on westbound E.C. Row Expressway.
Barrie
-
Armed suspect at large after 3 young teens allegedly stabbed in Barrie park
Police in Barrie are frustrated three young victims of an alleged stabbing in a park last weekend are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, leaving a potentially armed suspect at large and a community on edge.
-
Young driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
-
Creemore lavender farm offers unique picnic experience this summer
The Purple Hill Lavender Farm in Creemore is officially open for the season with unlimited photo opportunities and unique weekend event.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Calgary
-
Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
Winnipeg
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Winnipeg looking at long-term measures to improve security at Millennium Library
A new report is recommending the city take steps to enhance security at Winnipeg’s Millennium Library nearly six months after a fatal stabbing.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023
Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.
-
Youth arrested after hitting Kamloops cop in head with skateboard, smashing windshield: RCMP
A youth was arrested after allegedly striking a Kamloops police officer in the head with a skateboard and smashing in their vehicle’s windshield Thursday night.
-
Sikh Liberal MPs meet with public safety minister over Surrey, B.C., killing
Member of Parliament Sukh Dhaliwal says the shooting death of a religious leader in the parking lot of a British Columbia temple has prompted a meeting with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and members of the Sikh Liberal caucus.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
Woman arrested after 5-hour standoff with police in central Edmonton
Patrol units, tactical officers and an armoured vehicle surrounded a house in the Strathearn neighbourhood of Edmonton Thursday night while police negotiated with a woman inside.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.