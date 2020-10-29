TORONTO -- Ontario health officials say that while COVID-19 cases continue to climb, modelling data indicates the province may have avoided the worst case scenario.

At the same time, officials say they expect to see at least 800 new COVID-19 cases a day for most of the next month.

“What is important here though is that although cases are continuing to grow, that growth has slowed,” Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Adalsteinn Brown said. “We’re starting to see a more gentle curve there.”

Provincial health officials released modelling data on Thursday showing three different scenarios for Ontario’s second wave of COVID-19.

In the worst-case scenario, officials said the province could see its seven-day average rise to 1,000 or 1,200 cases a day for most of November. The best case scenario would see about 800 new COVID-19 cases a day.

According to the data, the province is not expected to exceed the 150-bed threshold for COVID-19 occupancy in intensive care units (ICU) in the next month, unless the situation gets rapidly worse.

The provincial government has previously said that when there are less than 150 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care in Ontario hospitals, the province can “maintain non-COVID-19 capacity and all scheduled surgeries.”

Once the number rises above 150 it becomes harder to support non-COVID-19 needs, the government said. Once it exceeds 350 people, it becomes “impossible” to handle.

According to the data presented Thursday, there has been a 56 per cent increase in confirmed COVID-19 bed occupancy in the province over the last three weeks. The majority has not required treatment in intensive care.

Officials said they now only expect to exceed 150 COVID-19 patients in the ICU within the next 30 days “in the worst case scenario.”

Previous projects, released late September, showed the province could see 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily by mid-October.

Ontario recorded more than 1,000 new infections in a single day for the first time on Sunday. Since then, the daily case count has fallen below the quadruple-number mark.

There were 851 new cases logged on Monday, 827 on Tuesday, 834 on Wednesday and 936 on Thursday.

More than 73,000 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ontario since the first case was detected in late January. That number includes more than 3,000 deaths and more than 63,000 recovered patients.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.