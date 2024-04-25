Man shot and killed in violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse, police say

Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and killed inside an Etobicoke townhouse during what investigators have described as a violent home invasion.

The incident occurred near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters that police believe three suspects forced their way into a townhouse in the area armed with a firearm.

Two occupants were inside the residence at the time, Price said, and a demand was made for valuables.

A struggle ensued and one of the occupants, a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times, Price said.

The suspects, who were wearing ski masks and dark clothing, fled the area in a white or light-coloured sedan, police said.

They were last seen heading south on Long Branch Avenue and then west on Lake Shore Boulevard West, Price added.

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

“A thorough video canvass is currently underway. We are processing the scene on the outside and will be moving into the interior of the residence following that,” Price said.

“We believe this is a targeted situation in that there was valuables that were sought.”

He said the victim did not reside at the townhouse but was visiting the residence at the time of the shooting.

The valuables that the suspects were looking for, Price said, belonged to victim’s friend, who was the occupant of the townhouse.

Price would not elaborate on what exactly the suspects were searching for but confirmed that it was not a vehicle.