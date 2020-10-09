TORONTO -- Ontario has reintroduced some COVID-19 restrictions from Stage 2 to help curb the spread of the disease in hotspot areas, including Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all services, businesses and gatherings impacted by the tighter restrictions.

Social gatherings

All social gatherings and organized public events will now only be able to have a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.

The two limits cannot be combined for an indoor-outdoor event.

Indoor dining

All indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls are prohibited.

Businesses closing

Indoor gyms and fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios).

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Cinemas.

Performing arts centres and venues.

Spectator areas in racing venues.

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service.

Reduced capacity limits for services

Tour and guide services to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Real Estate open houses to 10 people indoors, where physical distancing can be maintained.

In-person teaching and instruction to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with exemptions for schools, child care centres, universities, colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges etc.

Meeting and event spaces to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Limiting team sports to training sessions (no games or scrimmages).

Schools and places of worship will remain open and must continue to follow the public health measures in place.

Weddings