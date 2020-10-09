TORONTO -- Ontario has reintroduced some COVID-19 restrictions from Stage 2 to help curb the spread of the disease in hotspot areas, including Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all services, businesses and gatherings impacted by the tighter restrictions.

Social gatherings

  • All social gatherings and organized public events will now only be able to have a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.
  • The two limits cannot be combined for an indoor-outdoor event.

Indoor dining

  • All indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls are prohibited.

Businesses closing

  • Indoor gyms and fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios).
  • Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.
  • Cinemas.
  • Performing arts centres and venues.
  • Spectator areas in racing venues.
  • Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.
  • Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service. 

Reduced capacity limits for services

  • Tour and guide services to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
  • Real Estate open houses to 10 people indoors, where physical distancing can be maintained.
  • In-person teaching and instruction to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with exemptions for schools, child care centres, universities, colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges etc.
  • Meeting and event spaces to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
  • Limiting team sports to training sessions (no games or scrimmages).
  • Schools and places of worship will remain open and must continue to follow the public health measures in place.

Weddings

  • Wedding receptions may proceed in line with current public health measures, including new gathering limits of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors at event spaces.