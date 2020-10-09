Advertisement
Full list of businesses impacted by Ontario's modified Stage 2 restrictions
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 1:37PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 16, 2020 5:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario has reintroduced some COVID-19 restrictions from Stage 2 to help curb the spread of the disease in hotspot areas, including Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region.
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all services, businesses and gatherings impacted by the tighter restrictions.
Social gatherings
- All social gatherings and organized public events will now only be able to have a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.
- The two limits cannot be combined for an indoor-outdoor event.
Indoor dining
- All indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls are prohibited.
Businesses closing
- Indoor gyms and fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios).
- Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.
- Cinemas.
- Performing arts centres and venues.
- Spectator areas in racing venues.
- Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.
- Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service.
Reduced capacity limits for services
- Tour and guide services to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
- Real Estate open houses to 10 people indoors, where physical distancing can be maintained.
- In-person teaching and instruction to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with exemptions for schools, child care centres, universities, colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges etc.
- Meeting and event spaces to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
- Limiting team sports to training sessions (no games or scrimmages).
- Schools and places of worship will remain open and must continue to follow the public health measures in place.
Weddings
- Wedding receptions may proceed in line with current public health measures, including new gathering limits of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors at event spaces.
RELATED IMAGES