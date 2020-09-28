TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is now experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, and that it may be worse than the first.

The premier confirmed the anticipated fall second wave while speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park hours after health officials confirmed an all-time high in daily reported infections.

“We know that we are in the second wave and we know that it will be worse than the first wave,” the premier said. “But what we don’t know yet is how bad the second wave will be.”

“The reality is it’s up to each of us, together our collective actions will decide if we face a wave or a tsunami.”

This is the first time that Ontario’s public health officials have said the province is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

The confirmation comes as 700 new lab-confirmed infections were reported in the province, with the majority located in COVID-19 hotspot Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa.

Four other public health units are also reporting new cases in the double digits.

On Monday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that experts looked at a variety of factors in categorizing the second wave, including hospitalizations, patients in the intensive care unit, outbreaks in long-term care facilities, contact management, lab testing and positivity rates.

“All of those factors indicate to us, one is that we are as the premier said in a second wave. The question is what type of second wave is it?”

“Right now we are in a second wave that looks like one of those undulating waves. How big it is, we don't know yet. It's not like the tsunami-type second wave but watching to see if this will have an impact on our systems.

Williams added that the province is much better prepared than it was during the height of the first wave.

This is a developing news story. More to come.