TORONTO -- New vehicles are more advanced, high-tech and expensive and that is now also true of many newer car batteries.

The traditional battery used in most vehicles up until recently is a lead-acid or ‘flooded’ battery, but many new cars now come with AGM or ‘absorbed glass mat’ battery.

The cost?

While you may get a replacement lead battery in the $100 range, an AGM type battery can cost you up to $300 or more.

“AGMS use a glass mat separator to allow the electrolyte solution to move between the thin battery plates, it makes them well-suited to repeated draining and recharging,” according to Jennifer Stockburger an auto expert with Consumer Reports.

Automakers are using these new more expensive batteries because high-tech vehicles need more electrical power.

"Cars need more and more electric power to operate features like today’s stop-start technology, safety and convenience features, and all the additional power outlets that charge our device,s” according to Stockburger.

A car battery should last about five years, but there are many factors that can affect their life span.

Consumer Reports advises that if you need a battery consider buying one at a big box store to save money. Some auto parts stores may even install it for you.

"Make sure you know the correct size of your battery. You can find it on the battery that’s in your car, in your owners manual, at the store, or searching online by entering your cars make and model," according Jeff Bartlett, Consumer Reports Auto Editor.

If you're not sure how old your battery is there should be a stamped date code when it was manufactured on the battery.

You can also have the battery tested at your auto shop to see if it's running low, and if it is, you can replace it before you get stranded.

While it used to be fairly straight forward to change a battery yourself, it is now getting more complicated. Depending on where the battery is an auto shop may charge you $25 for a simple install or $100 or more for a more complex installation.