TORONTO -- Nearly two dozen more flights have landed at major airports in Canada with passengers infected with COVID-19

According to the federal government, more than 55 flights have landed in Canada between Aug. 1 and Aug. 18 that had passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the country.

The vast majority of the flights with COVID-19 passengers have landed in Toronto, but a number of them also touched down in Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.

For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.

Read more: Study shows how COVID-19 may be transmitted onboard flights

Passengers are not notified directly by federal public health authorities to get tested, though the government acknowledges those onboard affected flights "may have been exposed to COVID-19."

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said last month that anyone concerned they may have been exposed to the disease should contact their doctor.

The flight information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.

Travelling back to Canada?



�� Wear a face covering while in transit to your place of isolation



�� Download the ArriveCAN app and submit your info within 48hrs before arrival



�� Quarantine for 14 days#COVID19



More info: https://t.co/WRflEAuBmO pic.twitter.com/D5LC2LnrGt — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) August 14, 2020

The data on the government's website is updated once a day.

The international flights since Aug. 1 with COVID-19 cases include: