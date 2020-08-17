TORONTO -- Another group of international flights have arrived in Canada with passengers who have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the federal government, more than 35 fights have landed in Canada between Aug. 1 and Aug. 13 that had passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the country.

At least 24 of the flights arrived in Toronto, twelve landed in Montreal, three in Vancouver and two in Calgary.

Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.

For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Passengers are not notified directly by federal public health authorities to get tested, though the government acknowledges those onboard affected flights "may have been exposed to COVID-19."

Speaking to CTVNews.ca last month, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said that anyone concerned they may have been exposed to the disease should contact their doctor.

"However, it is important to understand the incidence of individuals contracting a communicable disease inflight is very low. As evidence, consider what are called 'cluster outbreaks,' where a group of people contract a disease at the same time and location. These are rarely if ever tied to modes of travel, whereas you often see reports of outbreaks arising from funerals, bars or other gatherings," Fitzpatrick said.

An Air Canada fact sheet says, "the reasons for the apparently low rate of in-flight transmission are not fully determined but are thought to include a combination of the lack of face-to-face contact, and the physical barriers provided by seat backs, along with the characteristics of cabin air flow."

Pre-flight screening, temperature monitoring and mandatory face coverings are "also seen to be effective."

Travelling back to Canada?



�� Wear a face covering while in transit to your place of isolation



�� Download the ArriveCAN app and submit your info within 48hrs before arrival



�� Quarantine for 14 days#COVID19



More info: https://t.co/WRflEAuBmO pic.twitter.com/D5LC2LnrGt — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) August 14, 2020

Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.

The information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.

The data on the government's website is updated once a day.

The international flights since Aug. 1 with COVID-19 cases include: