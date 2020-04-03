TORONTO -- Four more residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the 65-bed facility to 20.

The new deaths were confirmed to CTV News on Friday morning by Michelle Snarr, the medical director at Pinecrest Nursing Home.

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the facility began on March 18.

It has also claimed the life of an infected resident’s wife, Jean Pollock, who did not live at the facility but visited every day.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the province has had a harsh impact on long-term care homes.

On Friday, Ontario health officials stated that there have been 32 outbreaks at long-term care homes.

The province has previously said it has implemented enhanced measures at long-term care homes in recent weeks, including restricting visitors and boosting funding for additional testing and cleaning.