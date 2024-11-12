TORONTO
Toronto

    • Youth in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Mississauga

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    A youth is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga Tuesday night.

    It occurred in the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue just after 7 p.m.

    Peel paramedics say the victim has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

    There is no immediate information on suspects. Police say they are still trying to piece together what transpired.

