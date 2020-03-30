TORONTO -- Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. have died following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the facility, the facility’s medical director confirmed to CTV News on Monday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit previously said that three residents and 14 staff members of Pinecrest Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Dr. Micehlle Snarr, the nursing home’s medical director, told CTV News that nine residents at the long-term care home have now died.

