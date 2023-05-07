NDP call for cancellation of Ontario Place lease with Therme
The Ontario NDP are continuing their fight to end what they call a “shady scheme” to build a luxury spa at Ontario Place.
Leader Marit Stiles said on Sunday that she will be presenting a motion in the legislature that will ask Premier Doug Ford to cancel the lease agreement with Austrian resort developer Therme and consult with the nearby communities about what the waterfront should look like.
“Ontarians know a bad deal when they see one, and they know when something doesn’t smell right,” Stiles said in a statement.
“Signing over a massive swath of public parkland for a private luxury spa for 95 years. Subsidizing it to the tune of $650 million in public money. Insiders with connections back to the Ford Conservatives looking to make a profit. Enough is enough.”
Ontario Place, located along Toronto’s waterfront in the west end, was decommissioned in 2012. Just under 10 years later the province selected Therme Canada, along with U.S.- based concert promoter Live Nation, to revitalize the property.
Therme’s development has been described as a “mega spa” with a 22,000 square-metre structure that will connect to the west island as well as a five-level underground parking garage.
The company says its facilities will include family-friendly attractions such as pools and water slides, as well as cycling and pedestrian paths. New renderings also show a marina, beach and boardwalk, in addition to the Science Centre, which the province plans to move from its home in North York to a custom-built facility along the waterfront.
The cost of moving the Science Centre is unknown, however the NDP has said that Therme’s development will cost taxpayers about $650 million.
Premier Doug Ford, however, has previously insisted that taxpayers will not be on the hook for the project.
“There's no public money in this deal...it's not going to cost the taxpayers any money outside of us owning an asset which is a parking lot and clearing the land,” Ford said at the end of April.
The NDP motion will be debated and voted on during the week of May 15. Motions are non-binding and, without the support of the Progressive Conservative government, unlikely to pass.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time Sunday as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
LIVE at 3:30 MT | Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues
The death toll from floods in eastern Congo has almost doubled, reaching close to 400 people as of Sunday, according to a local official.
Shoppers, employees 'walked past things they never should have seen' after Texas mall shooting: pastor
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
WATCH | 'Cheers William!' Prince of Wales takes sip of gin made by fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales had an impromptu gin tasting on Sunday after a fan handed the royals a taste of her homemade gin.
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
Montreal
-
Laval firefighters tackle several boat fires at local marina
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Montrealer records 44 cars turning illegally at intersection of deadly crash
A Montreal man says he is concerned by the number of illegal turns drivers take onto side streets to avoid traffic jams on larger streets.
-
Police investigating death of Gaspe man found trapped under farm tractor
Quebec provincial police say they're investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was trapped under a tractor on a farm on the province's Gaspe Peninsula.
London
-
Stunt driving charges laid at illegal car rally in Goderich, Ont.: OPP
Huron County OPP say around 50 people were engaging in mischief, stunt driving, disturbing the peace and other offences at an illegal car and truck rally Saturday night.
-
Poilieve gives boost to Conservative candidate ahead of Oxford byelection
No mention of nomination process turmoil for Oxford county Conservatives, as federal leader Pierre Poilievre offers support to the winning nominee ahead of an upcoming byelection.
-
Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Strathroy, Ont.
Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in Strathroy, Ont. after a young girl was allegedly approached and chased by a strange man Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
The Cambridge Fire Department says the blaze that gutted a historic downtown Preston building Saturday night is believed to be suspicious.
-
Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.
-
Parishioners pack Elora church for coronation-themed service and luncheon
Coronation celebrations continued in Elora on Sunday with the Church of St. John the Evangelist offering its community a special service to celebrate the newly-crowned King, as well as a luncheon to follow.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
Ottawa
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
Record $1.8M raised at 2023 CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO has raised more than $1.8 million for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. This year's event had a record turnout.
Windsor
-
Juvenile arthritis organization launches national mental health strategy to support suffering youth
Sunday marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Awareness Day and it’s hitting close to home for an Amherstburg family.
-
OPP charge driver in fatal Lakeshore collision
Lakeshore OPP has charged a driver following a fatal collision Saturday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
-
Windsor Ave house fire causes estimated $100K in damages
Four people have been displaced following a downtown house fire.
Barrie
-
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
-
Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.
-
Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie
The BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event returned to Barrie on Sunday afternoon, with the imitative supporting those struggling with mental health.
Atlantic
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
-
N.L. crab fishers reject latest price offer from processors, as fleet stays at wharf
Crab fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador are keeping their boats at the wharf after rejecting the latest price offer from the association that represents processors.
Calgary
-
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
-
Calgarians gather to remember fallen soldiers on Battle of the Atlantic anniversary
Calgary’s veteran community, along with family members and friends gathered Sunday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
Winnipeg
-
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
-
'Wanted to get out and celebrate’: The King Charles coronation celebrations in Manitoba
Manitobans are sharing their optimism about the monarchy’s next chapter.
-
'A great friend, daughter, sister, granddaughter': The memorial bench honouring Jordyn Reimer's memory
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by an alleged drunk driver last year is honouring her memory with a new walking trail bench in Transcona.
Vancouver
-
Child hit by car in Surrey Sunday morning
An 11-year-old child was struck by a car near 147 A Street and 76 Avenue in Surrey around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning, RCMP say.
-
Waters recede in parts of flood-ravaged B.C. as half of province remains under threat
Flood watches and warnings continue to persist in much of British Columbia's Interior, but water levels appear to be receding at one of the hardest-hit communities.
-
LIVE at 3:30 MT
LIVE at 3:30 MT | Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30 MT
LIVE at 3:30 MT | Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
-
Government officials visit evacuees at Expo Centre
A number of government officials visited wildfire evacuees at Edmonton's Expo Centre on Sunday.
-
Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of links and resources for Albertans to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.