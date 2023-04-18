Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says

The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday afternoon alongside Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma and Minister of Tourism Neil Lumsden at the location of the new development.

“This will complement the other attractions that are being planned for Ontario Place producing real an economic impact for our province," Lumsden told reporters. " We estimate the new Ontario Science Center will attract approximately 1 million visitors a year.”

The move represents an “updated vision for the redevelopment of Ontario Place,” an official with the Minister of Infrastructure's office said prior to the announcement.

A video released to reporters by the Ford government on Tuesday touts Ontario Place as being a place where residents and tourists will be able to explore nature and trails, learn at the Science Centre, and enjoy food and beverages. 

“Unwind by the waterfront. Celebrate at festivals and concerts. There’s more to come at Ontario Place,” the video says before going on to say that it’s an “Ontario Place that’s fun for everyone.”

Ford previously said the proposal to move the museum and educational centre has been on the table for about a year. Moving the science centre would free up the land for housing, Ford said.

Ontario Place has been decommissioned since 2012. A proposal submitted by the provincial government in November includes about 12 acres of accessible public space, as well as a “family-friendly” attraction with a wave pool, waterslides and restaurants.

The development has been described as a “mega spa” with a 22,000 square-metre structure that will connect to the west island as well as a five-level underground parking garage.

The move has been a hotly contested topic for both opposition parties and Toronto mayoral candidates.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Monday that moving the science centre seems like a “Ford family back-of-the-napkin plan,” adding that the centre is more accessible to some residents where it stands now, near Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road.

“I think Ontarians have a right to know whether or not there have been conversations with developers who might stand to benefit from development at the Ontario Science Center's current location,” she said.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser also questioned why the government would move the museum and educational centre, especially considering the province’s Ontario Line is expected to take residents directly to that location.

“We're spending billions of dollars on that,” he said.

He also questioned the development plans for Ontario Place overall, saying the “family-friendly attraction”—which includes a spa, wave pool and restaurants—largely benefits wealthier people.

“The premier is hell bent on development, so much so that he doesn't see the big picture and that there are assets, green assets in this province, that belong to everyone and they should remain that way,” Fraser said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.