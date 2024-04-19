TORONTO
Murder charge laid in death of man whose body was found in Hamilton park

Hamilton police search Pier 4 Park after a body was discovered there on April 2, 2024. Hamilton police search Pier 4 Park after a body was discovered there on April 2, 2024.
Investigators say they have charged a suspect in connection with the death of Jason Gallant, a Hamilton man whose body was found in a park just over two weeks ago.

Gallant’s body was found at Pier 4 Park on the morning of April 2. Police deemed the 50-year-old’s death suspicious and the Homicide Unit was called into investigate.

Jason Gallant is seen in this undated image released by Hamilton police. (Handout)

Police said Friday that they executed two search warrants in Hamilton on Thursday evening in connection with the investigation.

They said that 36-year-old Michael Castiglione of Hamilton has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Gallant’s death.

"Police are not seeking additional suspects or involved vehicles and believe the incident was isolated, as the deceased and the accused, were known to each other," police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact the Homicide Unit.

