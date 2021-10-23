TORONTO -- Multiple people have various injuries after a vehicle collided into a bus in Toronto Friday evening.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a crash involving a bus and a vehicle in the area of Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard.

A car reportedly crashed into a bus at a high speed, Toronto paramedics said.

It is unclear if a TTC bus was involved in the crash.

Multiple people were injured in the collision, police said.

An 18-year-old male was transported to a trauma centre with serious to life-threatening injuries and an adult man was also taken to a trauma centre for unknown injuries, according to paramedics.

Four other patients were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.

No further details have been released.