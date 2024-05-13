2 people critically injured in North York shooting: paramedics
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
The shooting occurred in the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that one person was transported to hospital from the scene and a second person injured in the shooting made their own way to hospital.
In a post on social media, police confirmed that both victims are in critical condition.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
