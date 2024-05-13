TORONTO
Toronto

Road rage, alcohol leads to four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga: OPP

Four people were injured, two seriously, after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga. (X/ @OPP_HSD) Four people were injured, two seriously, after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga. (X/ @OPP_HSD)
Share

Four people were injured, two seriously, after a multi-vehicle collision involving road rage and alcohol on Highway 403 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a social media post, police said four vehicles collided on the highway near Mavis Road.

Four people were transported to hospital for treatment and police said two sustained serious injuries.

According to police, a 35-year-old has now been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle/ stunt driving.

The highway was shut down for the police investigation but has since reopened.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News