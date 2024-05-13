Road rage, alcohol leads to four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga: OPP

Four people were injured, two seriously, after a multi-vehicle collision involving road rage and alcohol on Highway 403 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a social media post, police said four vehicles collided on the highway near Mavis Road.

Four people were transported to hospital for treatment and police said two sustained serious injuries.

According to police, a 35-year-old has now been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle/ stunt driving.

The highway was shut down for the police investigation but has since reopened.