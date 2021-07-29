TORONTO -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road, north of The Queensway.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

