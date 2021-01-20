TORONTO -- More than 100 employees of a Canada Post facility in Mississauga have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.

The Crown corporation confirmed Wednesday that there had been 121 cases at its Dixie Road location.

“Public Health has confirmed that Canada Post is able to maintain its operations. Any employees who do test positive will leave the workplace and self-isolate,” Canada Post said in a statement.

The Crown corporation noted that Peel Public Health had also directed them to test a group of employees who worked the same shift at its Gateway East facility for the novel coronavirus. Testing began on Tuesday.

“Peel Public Health investigates every COVID-19 positive case. If there is a potential workplace exposure, we work with the case to identify contacts and with the employer to ensure that they are doing what they can to prevent any future workplace exposure,” Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

Loh added that details of an investigation will only be disclosed if there is a risk to a broader public.

There are more than 30 active workplace outbreaks in Peel as Ontario reported 473 new cases in the region on Wednesday.