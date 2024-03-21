TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mississauga shooting leaves one dead

    The scene of a shooting in Mississauga Thursday morning can be seen above. (Courtney Heels /CP24) The scene of a shooting in Mississauga Thursday morning can be seen above. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
    One person is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight shooting in Mississauga.

    Peel Regional Police say they were called to an address in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway East around 2:43 a.m.

    One person was subsequently pronounced dead, while another was transported to a trauma centre, but is expected to survive, police said.

    There is no suspect information available so far, Peel police said.

