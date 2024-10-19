TORONTO
Toronto

    • Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union

    Ontario college strike ends
    Share

    The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.

    The Ontario Public Service Employees Union's says 79 per cent of those who participated in the vote supported a strike mandate, with 76 per cent of members casting a ballot.

    The union, which represents some 15,000 professors, instructors, librarians and counsellors, says workload and job precarity are among the key issues at bargaining.

    OPSEU says it remains hopeful a contract can be negotiated with the College Employer Council.

    The council says it has offered to engage in mediation-interest arbitration, and that any kind of strike is "unnecessary."

    The union's contract expired on Oct. 1 and the parties have since held two days of conciliation talks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News