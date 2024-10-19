Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union's says 79 per cent of those who participated in the vote supported a strike mandate, with 76 per cent of members casting a ballot.
The union, which represents some 15,000 professors, instructors, librarians and counsellors, says workload and job precarity are among the key issues at bargaining.
OPSEU says it remains hopeful a contract can be negotiated with the College Employer Council.
The council says it has offered to engage in mediation-interest arbitration, and that any kind of strike is "unnecessary."
The union's contract expired on Oct. 1 and the parties have since held two days of conciliation talks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.
B.C. election campaign ends with downpours, handshakes, tough questions
A whirlwind 28-day campaign has now ended, undoubtedly going down in history one of the most unusual election campaigns British Columbians have ever seen.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas' leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
Why Andrew Garfield’s flirty appearance on ‘Chicken Shop Date’ has the internet abuzz
On Friday, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield finally appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest episode of 'Chicken Shop Date,' her popular long-running YouTube interview show that takes place, date-style, over a meal at a local chicken shop in London.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Toronto to swiftly 'limit activity' near Rogers Centre during Taylor Swift's 6 concerts
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a '"limited activity zone' around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.
Sydney Sweeney says she's been 'immersed in training' for new role unlike anything she's done before
Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Notre-Dame Basilica undergoes $50 million restoration
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
Car set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car was set ablaze early Saturday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Broken pole causes fire, outage in North Grenville, Ont.: OPP
A broken pole in North Grenville, Ont. has caused a fire and outage in the area, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest
A person and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
Crowds head out to Gatineau Park for fall colours, beautiful weather
The unusually warmer temperatures are bringing out the fall colours – and hikers who want to take it all in.
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
Scientists pinpoint the origins of humanity's love of carbs
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout your weekend
You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, with a high pressure ridge holding in the upper atmosphere, bringing above seasonal temperatures.
Can video games improve your cognitive performance? Western-led study says yes
Playing video games may boost your cognitive abilities and exercise can play a role in improving your mental health, but not the other way around, a large-scale study has found.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
Radio host Lisa Williams reveals mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis influenced retirement
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
Coat drive-thru aims to clothe those in need for the cold season
The Drive Magazine and Canadian Tire in Windsor have partnered to help those in need deal with the elements.
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
Police search for stolen pickup
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
Barrie's photo radar cameras have moved: Here's where you'll find them
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
'It’s in my life blood': N.S. play explores mental health struggles of fishing communities
A new theatrical production in Nova Scotia explores the stresses on fishing communities.
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
Maskwacis RCMP on scene in Louis Bull First Nation
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
Showdown looks to showcase Calgary’s best songwriters in Inglewood
A new competition launching Saturday afternoon at Gravity in Inglewood is looking to identify Calgary’s best up-and-coming songwriters – with a little help from the audience.
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
Saskatoon fire says ‘use caution’ with lithium batteries after e-scooter sparks house fire
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
'The shelter should be moved': Mark Arcand changes tone on shelter after election to third term as STC chief
Mark Arcand was re-elected to a third term as Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Former B.C. United MLAS hope to hold balance of power as Independents
A handful of incumbent MLAs running as Independents after the collapse of B.C. United are hoping their track records and reputations will win them re-election, potentially shifting the balance of power in the legislature.
B.C. rock singer spends free time as a typewriter mechanic
The story behind Brendan Raftery’s garage being filled with typewriters begins at the back of it.
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
