TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision call just after 3 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard, west of Brimley Road.

    Toronto paramedics say they transported a woman in her 60s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

