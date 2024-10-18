Dozens of road closures in Toronto this weekend to make way for waterfront marathon

The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon will have thousands of runners from across the country on the city’s streets this weekend, and with them, a series of road closures.

Though the annual event starts Saturday, road closures will start to go into effect on Friday and last until Sunday, when the races end.

This year, the waterfront marathon will have 30,000 runners and more than an anticipated 100,000 spectators.

“As a global event with a local heart, this year’s TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is the 35th edition of the event, bringing decades of historic moments, memorable Olympic qualifiers, and local charity impacts,” a release from TCS Toronto states. “A pillar of Toronto’s annual event roster, the internationally-renowned race is a World Athletics Elite Label event that prides itself on its impacts ‘beyond the run.’”

According to the release, the event has raised over $35 million for over 150 charity partners since 2003.

There are three races over the weekend: a 5K, half marathon and marathon. In previous years, the 5K has been on Sunday, however this year it will take place on Saturday allowing for “shorter road closures than in previous years.”

Road closures going into effect

A complete list of road closures on Friday is as follows:

Bay Street from Dundas Street W. to Queen Street W., beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street W. to Hagerman Street, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

James Street from Albert Street to Queen Street W., beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

A complete list of road closures on Saturday is as follows:

University Ave. from Dundas Street W. to Adelaide Street, beginning at 5 a.m. and ending as 12 p.m.

Armoury from Chestnut Street to University Avenue, beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m.

University Ave. from Wellington Street to Edward Street, beginning 8 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m.

Wellington Street from University Ave. to Bay Street, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Bay Street from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard W., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard W. from Bay Street to Spadina Ave., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

A complete list of road closures on Sunday is as follows:

University Ave. from Dundas Street W. to King Street W., beginning a 3 a.m. and ending a 11 a.m.

Bay Street from Queen Street W. to Lake Shore Boulevard W., beginning at 4 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Armoury Street from University Ave. to Centre Ave., beginning at 3 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard W. from Windermere Avenue to Yonge Street, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Richmond Street W. from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Adelaide Street W. from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

York Street from Queen Street W. to Richmond Street W., beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Temperance Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Wellington Street from York Street to Church Street, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Front Street E. from Church Street to Jarvis Street, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

King Street W.. from York Street to Yonge Street, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

University/Queens Park from Bloor Street W to Dundas Street W., beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Bloor Street from Bathurst Street to Bay Street, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Bathurst Street, beginning at Bloor Street W. and ending at Lake Shore Boulevard W., beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Fort York Boulevard from Lake Shore Boulevard W. to Bathurst Street, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Cherry Street from Eastern Ave. to Lake Shore Boulevard E, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Front Street from Cherry Street N. to Bayview Ave.., beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Bayview Ave. from Rosedale Valley Road to Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carlaw Street from Eastern Ave. to Lake Shore Boulevard E., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard E. from Carlaw Ave. to Woodbine Ave., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Woodbine Ave. from Queen Street E. to Lake Shore Boulevard E., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Queen Street E. from Woodbine Ave. to Beech Ave., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Ave/Front Street from Jarvis Street to Carlaw Ave., beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Weekend weather

The city is in for a warm weekend ahead, with temperatures reaching as high as 20 degrees come Sunday, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Friday is forecast as a sunny day reaching 18 degrees and a low of five degrees overnight. Saturday continues with the warmth, as it is expected to reach up to 20 degrees during the day and seven degrees overnight.

The UV index is 4 for both Friday and Saturday.