TORONTO
Toronto

    • Motorcycle rider dead following collision on Hwy. 407 in Thornhill

    Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision on the Highway 407 on ramp in Thornhill on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision on the Highway 407 on ramp in Thornhill on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto
    Share

    A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill Saturday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police say two motorcycles collided on the Bathurst Street ramp to the highway.

    One rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. There is no word if there are other injuries.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News