Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton

A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call just after 6 a.m. for reports of shots fired in a commercial area plaza near Rutherford Road South and Selby Road.

Speaking at the scene, Peel police media officer Const. Richard Chin said preliminary information suggests that six people were in a vehicle parked in the plaza when another vehicle approached and began shooting at them.

“The resulting gunfire and shrapnel associated with the shooting caused several injuries,” Chin said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Her identity has not been released.

Another woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two others, a third woman and the male driver, were also hospitalized with minor injuries. A Peel police officer is seen in this Oct. 19, 2024 photo. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)

Chin said the two remaining female occupants of the vehicle were not physically harmed. He would not say how the six people knew each other.

Meanwhile, no description of the suspect vehicle has been released. Police also do not know how many were in that vehicle.

When asked if it was a targeted shooting, Chin said, “The information at this point suggests that it is an isolated incident. But again, I can’t stress enough that this is in the very early stages (of the investigation).”

Security camera footage from a nearby auto shop obtained by CP24 shows the moment bullets smashed through its front door, shattering the glass. A short time later, Peel police tactical officers are seen entering the building and searching for the suspects.Police are appealing to anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact homicide investigators.

“We are going to be canvassing and looking for anyone that might have been in the area (1:47) who can help us in this investigation,” Chin said.

“We are going to do everything we can to determine what happened. And we, of course, are going to reach out to the public. So please help us if you know anything. We want to bring closure to the family.”