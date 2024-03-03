TORONTO
Mississauga OPP investigating fatal collision in Halton Hills

A man in his 60s has died following a Sunday evening collision in Halton Hills.

The crash happened on Highway 7 between 4th and 5th Line.

Mississauga OPP would only tell CP24 that one vehicle was involved in the incident.

They said that the roadway was expected to be closed until 7:30 p.m.

