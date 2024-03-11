Mississauga man facing over a dozen charges after allegedly driving rental vehicle while impaired

TORONTO
    A 29-year-old driver from Mississauga is facing over a dozen charges after allegedly operating a rental vehicle while impaired by drugs.

    On Sunday, a Peel Regional Police officer attempted to stop a transport truck in Brampton for a traffic-related offence but the driver sped away. Police said he nearly collided into a pedestrian and ran multiple red lights as he sped off.

    The officer was able to identify a suspect as Lovepreet Singh.

    Following an extensive investigation, police found him at a local gas station. Officers said he was allegedly driving a rental vehicle while impaired by drugs and breached multiple conditions of a release, including two driving prohibitions.

    Singh is now facing charges for 19 offences, including possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine and heroin, identity theft, four counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and five counts of fail to comply with release order.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Before Peel Regional Police arrested Singh, he was facing charges in connection with a nearly 1,000-kilometre pursuit with other police agencies that ended in Etobicoke.

    Singh also allegedly obtained fraudulent driving documents and continued to drive the transport truck and other trailers in the Greater Toronto Area, and across Canada, though police did not specify where else.

    “Due to the severity of these offences [and] his disregard for his conditions of release, and his history of fleeing from police, he was denied bail and held in custody,” Peel police said in Monday’s release.

    Police are asking anyone with information on incidents like this to contact the Road Safety Services Safer Roads Team at 905-453-2121, ext. 3750 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

