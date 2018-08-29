

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police say an eight-year-old boy who went missing in Oshawa earlier today has been found safe.

Earlier police said the boy was last seen leaving home on his bike at around 1 p.m.

Officers searched multiple areas, but were unable to find him.

Police tweeted a picture of the boy at around 6 p.m. and said they were concerned for his safety.

At around 7:20 p.m., police said the boy had been found safe.