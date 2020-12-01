TORONTO -- Alek Minassian has the same “dissociative quality” of someone playing a video game when he “completely dispassionately” talks about killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the Toronto van attack, the defence’s key witness told the court Tuesday.

“It’s as abstract as killing people in a video game, which is a horrific concept… but that is really how I feel he was sort of thinking about this,” American forensic psychiatrist Alexander Westphal testified.

“He still doesn’t have any emotional connection with what he did. He doesn’t experience remorse, he doesn’t experience regret, but he also doesn’t experience sadism, it doesn’t feel to him like he’s great now, it’s just nothing.”

On the afternoon of April 23, 2018, Minassian drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues, and struck dozens of pedestrians.

Eight women and two men were killed in the attack and 16 others were left with various injuries.

Minassian has already admitted to planning and carrying out the deadly attack. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder as defence attorneys argue he should be found NCR under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Sec. 16 states that a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Minassian’s state of mind at the time he carried out the deadly attack is the sole issue at trial.

Westphal, who was hired by Minassian’s defence attorneys for this case, specializes in research on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and is based out of the Yale School of Medicine. He is the final witness being called by the defence and is expected to be the lone voice stating that the now-28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) for his actions due to ASD.

As he returned to the stand for his second day of testimony on Tuesday, Westphal said Minassian describes carrying out the deadly attack “the same way you or I would describe going shopping and the order of things we purchased when we went shopping.”

“It’s completely devoid of any emotional context whatsoever and the impact that this had on other lives,” Westphal said.

Westphal said Minassian “is stuck at an early developmental stage of the development of moral judgement.”

“He understands the rules, he can articulate the rules, he has a very sophisticated understanding of the rules,” he said. “There is no question that he has a very highly-developed concept of the rule nature of the wrongfulness, the problem is his comprehension of the real horrific impact that something like this would have on other people, which I really honestly…I don’t think he understands that.”

Following this statement, Justice Anne Molloy, who is overseeing the trial, asked what Westphal specifically believes Minassian does not understand.

“He referred to converting the life status to death status, so that’s kind of not how you or I think about death, when we think about death we think of the grief dimension of death, we know the impact that it would have on people who loved the person who has died and that’s about the worst thing we can think of,” Westphal replied.

Molloy then said she does not believe that is the proper way of measuring wrongfulness, adding that if someone is killed and no one is there to grieve, it is nonetheless a murder.

“I see what you are saying,” Westphal said. “I do think though that woven into our fabric of how we think about things is that kind of impact on other people dimension of it.”

“We think of death as a final or a transition to a different aspect of life but our time on earth ends with death, but we also have this entire thing surrounding it, this other people aspect of it, which I don’t think you can extricate those two things.”

Westphal said Minassian’s cognitive empathy is “demonstrably limited,” noting that his ability to take the perspective of another person “is really quite different than a typical person.”

His testimony continues this afternoon.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings. Story continues below.