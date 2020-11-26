TORONTO -- A forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian after his arrest said the accused did not fit with the "traditional" basis for a finding of not criminally responsible (NCR) as he showed no signs or symptoms of psychosis before, during or after the mass murder, a court heard Thursday.

Dr. John Bradford, who took the stand as a witness for the defence on Thursday morning, told the court that he met with Minassian on about 10 separate occasions during his 60-day stay at St. Joseph's Healthcare Centre, where Bradford works as a staff psychiatrist.

He said that during that time, he and a team of nurses and doctors kept constant surveillance on Minassian, who was deemed to be a suicide risk and kept in an isolation suite.

He said despite Minassian's previous suicide attempt and desire to kill himself at the first opportunity, Minassian maintained a "flat affect" and did not show signs of depression.

He noted that doctors watched Minassian to see if he exhibited any behaviour consistent with psychosis.

Bradford told the court it was important to look out for any signs of delusional behaviour because in the vast majority of cases, about 80 to 90 per cent, the traditional diagnosis that leads to an NCR finding on the basis of mental disorder is some psychotic condition.

He added that delusions are a key feature in psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia.

He said while Minassian showed ritualistic behaviour that was consistent with his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, there were no signs of delusions or psychosis.

Some of the ritualistic behaviours included frequent hand-washing, moving glasses of water around to different parts of his room, and smiling and talking to himself, Bradford said.

"It was clear very early on that he was not psychotic," Bradford said.

Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, has already admitted to driving a rented cargo van on sidewalks along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York on the afternoon April 23, 2018, killing 10 pedestrians and wounding 16 others who were in his path.

His lawyers argue that Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

A person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

The defence has said the only relevant diagnosis they will be relying on in this case is autism spectrum disorder and one expert is expected to testify that Minassian's "autistic way of thinking" was "similar to psychosis."

During the examination-in-chief of Bradford, Minassian's lawyer, Boris Bytensky, also asked the psychiatrist if Minassian could be considered to be a psychopath.

"It doesn't apply in the case of Mr. Minassian," he responded.

He said psychopaths are usually on the "high-end" of anti-social personality disorder and exhibit symptoms before the age of 18.

"He does have problems with empathy but that I believe that comes from the autism spectrum condition," Bradford said of Minassian. "He has lied a little bit but not in a consistent manner that would bring him anywhere near psychopathy."

The psychiatrist also noted that Minassian did not display any violent behaviour prior to the attack.

The trial continues this afternoon.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings: