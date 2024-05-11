Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel police say they received a call for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Chinahuacousy Road and Burt Drive just after 12 p.m on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, they added.

Police are asking residents to use alternate routes as roads in the area remain closed for investigation.