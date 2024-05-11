TORONTO
Toronto

    • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton

    Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics) Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)
    A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Brampton, police say.

    Peel police say they received a call for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Chinahuacousy Road and Burt Drive just after 12 p.m on Saturday.

    The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, they added.

    Police are asking residents to use alternate routes as roads in the area remain closed for investigation.

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

