Milton resident followed home in attempted auto theft: police

Three arrests have been made after a Milton resident was allegedly followed home by a group of suspects attempting to steal their vehicle.

The resident called Halton Police after noticing that a vehicle had been following them Saturday evening. After parking their car in the driveway, the suspects allegedly approached the vehicle while wearing masks. Police say that the suspects fled the scene after noticing the resident was on the phone, and were quickly located shortly afterwards.

A Winchester air pistol was later found by police underneath the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

“Police remind members of the public to remain vigilant while driving, and to pay particular attention to vehicles that may be following them,” Halton police said in a news release.

All three suspects have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle and disguise with intent.

They have been identified as Vineet Chopra, 20, of Toronto, Gurpreet Singh Sasn, 24, of Scarborough, and Mandeep Singh, 19, of Cambridge.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416