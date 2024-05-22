Man, youth arrested in connection with GTA carjackings, home invasion
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with two carjackings and a home invasion in the GTA, say police.
The incidents happened in the early morning hours of May 21 in Mississauga and Toronto.
Peel Regional Police said that they were called to the area of Mavis Road and Central Parkway West at about 3:15 a.m. that day for reports of a robbery.
They said that a male was pumping gas into his Dodge Journey when three male suspects allegedly wearing masks to conceal their identities approached him.
One of the suspects then allegedly produced a knife and threatened the victim while demanding that he hand over the keys of his vehicle.
Another suspect allegedly produced pepper spray and sprayed the victim in the face, while the third suspect kicked him, police said.
Investigators said that the suspects then took the keys and fled the area in the victim's vehicle.
About two hours later, Toronto police responded to a call for a break and enter near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West.
In this case, police allege that three male suspects wearing masks travelling in the previously stolen Dodge Journey approached a residence and forced entry through a basement window.
The suspects allegedly confronted the victim and made demand for vehicle keys.
Police said that they then took the keys and exited the residence.
Two of the suspects fled in the victim's Mercedes GLE63, while the third followed in the Dodge Journey, Toronto police say.
Responding officers found the Mercedes and tried to do a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly struck two police vehicles before it stopped in a nearby parking lot.
Two suspects fled on foot, but were arrested a short time later with the help of York Regional Police Service.
Malachai Francis, 19, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each facing several charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon.
They were both scheduled to appear in court on May 21.
Police further allege that at the time of the arrests, officers recovered a can of pepper spray and items of “evidentiary value” related to the investigation.
There is no description for the outstanding suspect.
Both of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
