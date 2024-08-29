Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong

Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.

York Regional Police say border officials confirmed 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu, of Markham, travelled to Hong Kong.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9 and her burned remains were later found in Parry Sound, Ont.

Police say they believe Mui went missing from an address in Stouffville, Ont., where she had been conducting a real estate transaction, and that she was targeted.

York Region police have said Hu is facing a charge of first-degree murder and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say investigators are now set to make an application to Interpol for a red notice, a request for law enforcement worldwide to find and provisionally arrest a suspect.

