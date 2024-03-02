Man shot, killed by police in Halton Region; SIU investigating

TORONTO
    Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two police officers at a residence in Halton Region early Saturday morning.

    A release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers were called to Stanbury Road in Oakville, Ont. at approximately 1:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

    Responding officers located a man inside the residence and shot him, it says. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to the SIU, another man was located at the residence with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

    Six SIU investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. Two subject officials and four witness officials have also been designated.

    The SIU is asking anyone who may have information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

