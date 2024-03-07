TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    Share

    A man has been critically injured after being shot inside a condo building in Etobicoke Thursday night.

    Toronto police say they were called to the area of The West Mall and Eva Road, west of Highway 427, shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

    When officers arrived, they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

    Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect information has been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News