Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke

A man has been critically injured after being shot inside a condo building in Etobicoke Thursday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of The West Mall and Eva Road, west of Highway 427, shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.