Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke
A man has been critically injured after being shot inside a condo building in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of The West Mall and Eva Road, west of Highway 427, shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
