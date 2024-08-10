Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified

A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.

The shooting occurred in a laneway between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Boardwalk Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a group of men were heard arguing, and a short time later, gunshots were heard. When officers arrived, they found Dacia Mbongo with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mbongo is the city's 52nd homicide victim of this year.

Dacia Mbongo, 21, from Quebec, is Toronto's 52nd homicide victim of 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

No suspect information has been released. On Friday, police told reporters that they were looking for two or three suspects in connection with the shooting.

Security video provided to CTV News Toronto by a resident in the area captured what appears to be audio of the deadly shooting. In the video, someone can be heard shouting in the distance while at least 10 loud bangs go off out of view of the surveillance camera.

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near Woodbine Beach. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)

Police said forensic officers recovered 11 shell casings that spanned a distance of about 70 metres down the laneway.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.