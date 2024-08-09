Nearly a dozen shell casings recovered at scene of deadly shooting near Woodbine Beach: police

Police say that investigators recovered nearly a dozen shell casings at the scene of a “brazen” shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in a laneway between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Boardwalk Drive at around 10:40 p.m.

Police say that a male victim, believed to be in his mid 20s, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are looking for two to three suspects in connection with the shooting but have not provided detailed descriptions.

“The information we have received from witnesses in the area is that there was some sort of argument or discussion amongst a group of people (prior to the shooting),” Det. Trevor Grieve told reporters at the scene on Friday afternoon. “Obviously there is some concern for public safety at this point in terms of such a brazen shooting happening at 10:40 p.m. in the evening right near The Beaches and Ashbridges Bay and a lot of people were in their backyards at the time in the laneway.”

Grieve said that forensic officers combing the scene have recovered 11 shell casings that spanned a distance of about 70 metres down the laneway.

He said that the victim was not carrying identification at the time and investigators are still working to confirm his identity but do have “some leads.”

Meanwhile, officers are continuing to go door-to-door in the neighbourhood in search of surveillance footage that might shed further light on what happened, Grieve said.

“I would reach out to anyone in this area that has any sort of Ring cameras or home security systems. We are very interested in that footage,” the detective told reporters.

Security video provided to CTV News Toronto by a resident in the area earlier on Friday captured what appears to be audio of the deadly shooting. In the video, someone can be heard shouting in the distance while at least 10 loud bangs go off out of view of the surveillance camera.