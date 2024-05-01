TORONTO
    Man killed in Brampton stabbing, homicide unit investigating

    Peel Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

    The incident happened in the area of Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road, which is north of Bovaird Drive West and east of Creditview Road.

    Speaking with the media at the scene, Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said that they were called to a low-rise apartment building in the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

    He said that officers at the scene located a man with a stab wound in serious condition near a second-floor unit.

    The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but "despite the best efforts of first responders" succumbed to his injuries a short time later, Chakravarthy said.

    Peel Regional Police are now working to determine what happened in the moments leading up to this incident, he said.

    "We understand how unnerving something like this would be at 8:30 a.m. and we want to ensure everyone that resides in the area that we will be making all investigative effors to detemine the cause of this," said Chakravarthy, who noted that police are "actively looking" for a sole suspect in connection with this incident.

    Police did say that the suspect and the victim knew each other and are calling the incident "isolated."

    Further information is not available at this time about the suspect.

    Chakravarthy, meanwjhile, is "strongly" encouraging anyone with information to contact PRP's homicide bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205,or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    "There's likely to have been a number of residents that were in the area that perhaps heard or saw something that would be relevant to investigators to the fact they're looking into," he said.

    "So we are urging for our community's cooperation in this investigation."

    The investigation is ongoing.

