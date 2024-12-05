'Insulting': Intimate partner violence study cut short as Ontario eyes early election
Victims of intimate partner violence and their supporters are upset after early election speculation forced an Ontario legislative committee to cut short what was supposed to be an exhaustive study of the issue.
A possible spring election forced one of the committee’s leaders to expedite the study's timeline with the goal of completing a report by February, while the other leader called the situation a "farce."
The justice policy subcommittee, co-led by a Progressive Conservative and a New Democrat, completed Phase 1 of its work after listening to nearly 90 subject-matter witnesses over the summer.
The committee had grand plans that included travelling across the province to hear from survivors, with a key trip to Renfrew County in eastern Ontario to meet with those involved in a seminal coroner's inquest into the murders of three area women – Nathalie Warmerdam, Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzyk – at the hands of a former partner.
Now, the trip to Renfrew has been cancelled and those discussions with survivors will occur either at Queen's Park in Toronto or over video calls.
"I don't know if there will be an early election, but given everything is possible and given everything that we've worked on, I'm expediting the timeline," said Jess Dixon, the Progressive Conservative co-lead of the committee.
Premier Doug Ford has not ruled out calling an early election in 2025 instead of sticking with the date set for June 2026.
The changes do not sit well with New Democrat Kristyn Wong-Tam, the committee's other leader.
"This whole process is very much becoming a farce," Wong-Tam said.
Dixon, a former Crown attorney who prosecuted numerous domestic violence cases and who was recently acclaimed as the Progressive Conservative candidate for Kitchener South-Hespeler, pledged to move the issue forward with the goal of producing long-lasting change for victims of intimate partner violence.
"This is incredibly important to me," Dixon said. "No one is going to be able to stop me from working on this and from advocating for this."
Her report with recommendations on a way forward is now expected to be completed in February 2025, at least two months earlier than planned.
Wong-Tam tabled a private member's bill in March that seeks to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario.
The government initially signalled it would reject the idea, then voted in favour of the bill in April after second reading and sent it to committee for a well-resourced review – including money to take the committee on the road.
Then-government house leader Paul Calandra said the committee would perform "an in-depth study on all of the aspects with respect to intimate partner violence, both the current programs that are available, some of the root causes of it and how we can do better in the province of Ontario."
Ford defended the decision to put the bill on hold in favour of studying the issue, saying the legislation needed "some teeth" before proceeding. The province has since twice denied motions put forward by the opposition to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Such a declaration also topped the list of recommendations the Renfrew County inquest jury issued in June 2022.
The Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses said in its annual report on femicide that 62 women were killed by men in the province between November 2023 and November 2024.
The organization defines femicide as "the gender-related killing of women, children and gender-diverse individuals by men that occur in Ontario." At least 25 of those killings came at the hands of an intimate partner, the report said.
In September, both Dixon and Wong-Tam had said they were were hopeful after the committee heard from about 90 witnesses in total, most of them advocates and organizations who help women.
Just as importantly, the pair worked well together.
"Kristyn cares and wants to see a change and understands that I am pushing for this just as hard as anybody else," Dixon said in September.
While Wong-Tam said then that there were better ways to spend their time than to produce yet another report on the issue, she believed it was "better to have a seat at the table" with Dixon.
"MPP Dixon's heart is in the right place, but I do find it hard to trust the rest of this government," Wong-Tam said at the time.
Both agreed the committee should travel to meet and hear from victims, with Wong-Tam saying a few months ago that the work would not be complete without a trip to Renfrew.
The committee's Phase 2 – a fact-finding mission to understand the responsibilities of numerous ministries that touch on intimate partner violence – was to start in September, but committee room space was impossible to find until late November.
That phase is now limited to 20 minutes per minister, with five minutes for opposition questions and five for questions from Progressive Conservatives. Those time constraints sparked anger among NDP opposition critics last week after several of them only managed to squeeze in one or two questions in the allotted time.
The final phase of the committee will now start and end in January, Dixon said. She lamented the cancelled trip to Renfrew.
"Should I win (the next election), I will obviously continue championing this with everything I have and would love to make arrangements to go (to Renfrew) later on," she said.
The changes were met with anger and disappointment from intimate partner violence survivors.
"It's right on brand for this current government to be shortening what should have been a thorough and thoughtful committee and report," said Cait Alexander, a sexual assault survivor who has pushed the Queen's Park politicos for change and launched the organization End Violence Everywhere.
"It's insulting, frankly."
The coroner's inquest held in Renfrew County seven years after the murders had been critically important to the community, said Kirsten Mercer, a lawyer and advocate who represented End Violence Against Women Renfrew County at the inquest.
Mercer said the province should follow the coroner's lead in holding hearings in the rural county.
"It's very hard to govern from Queen's Park and adequately hear and represent all of the needs that exist," she said. "There's some sense of frustration among the community that what was promised — really doing a deep dive — is dissipating."
It is important for politicians to have time to complete their work, especially if it involves crafting legislation, Mercer said.
"But there is a cost to that time," she said. "The inaction is measured in people's lives."
The committee's long-term goal is to come up with recommendations that will likely include a sustained funding model for a whole host of preventive measures, more support for victims, as well as changes to how criminal and family courts deal with intimate partner violence, Dixon said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Police release image of 'person of interest' in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
New York police have released new images of a person of interest in an investigation into the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
U.S. man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Buffalo border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
DEVELOPING Words carved into bullet casings, police sources say amid search for gunman in shooting of U.S. CEO
Investigators are searching for clues that could help them identify the masked gunman who killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies on a Manhattan sidewalk, then disappeared into Central Park.
Montreal
-
'Name what things are': Recognizing 'femicide' 35 years after the Montreal massacre
Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Annie Ross, a mechanical engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said she often thinks of those who lived through the tragedy but still suffer silently.
-
Montreal massage therapist charged with sexual assault
A massage therapist from Montreal was charged with two counts of sexual assault in October, and Montreal police are now asking other potential victims to come forward.
-
Quebec government wants Supreme Court to rule on random police stops
The Quebec government says it intends to launch a legal challenge in the Supreme Court of Canada against a ruling that says a law authorizing random police roadside checks leads to racial profiling.
Ottawa
-
Periods of snow to continue in Ottawa on Thursday
Environment Canada has lifted the winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa. The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive another 2 cm of snow on Thursday.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect from Manitoulin Island charged in carjacking near Estaire, second suspect still at large
Two people, including a 37-year-old Manitoulin Island man, are facing charges after an armed carjacking south of Sudbury last week.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
-
North Bay soup kitchen lets executive director go
Another blow has been dealt to North Bay's beleaguered soup kitchen as long-time executive director Dennis Chippa was let go following a funding denial in October.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
London
-
Road closures, school closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Increased police presence in relation to reported missing person
OPP and London police are notifying the public of an increased police presence as it relates to a person reported missing. The presence will be in the area of Hawk Cliff Road at Dexter Line in Union, Ont., north of Port Stanley.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Hit-and-run crash investigated at St. Clair College MediaPlex building
Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the St. Clair College MediaPlex building.
-
Warning after online exchange gone wrong in Remmington Park area
Windsor police are warning the public after a robbery in the Remington Park area while a person was attempting to buy a product from an online exchange.
-
Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.
Barrie
-
Barrie mayor applauds Ford's pledge to help deal with homeless encampments in public spaces
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is applauding Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his pledge to back municipalities dealing with homeless encampments in public spaces.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
Shots fired at home in Georgina Twp.
Police search for SUV connected to drive-by shooting in Georgina.
Winnipeg
-
'Iconic Winnipeg Christmas tradition': A look at Canada Life's Three Wise Men statues
A sign of the jolliest time of year is once again making its appearance near downtown Winnipeg, signalling the start of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
-
'There's a nostalgia': The Garry Theatre’s silver screen set to shine again
The Garry Theatre sits vacant and shuttered on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk. Inside, posters for movies that never got the chance to run still cling to its walls. But the silver screen is set to shine once again in the City of Selkirk.
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians can't comfortably afford mortgage above $1,700: survey
A new report looking into homeownership affordability reveals an unsettling picture on how far out of reach owning a home is becoming in Canada.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. MT Federal minister in Edmonton for health care improvement announcement
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and federal Health Minister Mark Holland will announce an improvement to health care in the province on Thursday.
-
Wild weather: Heavy rain, flash floods and plenty of snow
Here are some of the weather stories making headlines this past week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alleged Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with an alleged plot that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alleged Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with an alleged plot that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
-
Calgary International Airport gears up for busy travel season
The Calgary International Airport is set to announce some changes to this travel season as thousands are expected to fly in and out of the city this month.
-
This home outside Calgary is one of most expensive in Canada
One of the most expensive homes in Canada right now is a sprawling estate in Rocky View County, just west of Calgary.
Regina
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Increased RCMP presence continues on White Bear First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes continues to investigate the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation.
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
Saskatoon
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
Vancouver
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Police respond to 'targeted' shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
The end of an Eras tour approaches, marking a bittersweet moment for Taylor Swift fans
After more than 150 shows across five continents over nearly two years, the global phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end.
Vancouver Island
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Police respond to 'targeted' shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
The end of an Eras tour approaches, marking a bittersweet moment for Taylor Swift fans
After more than 150 shows across five continents over nearly two years, the global phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end.