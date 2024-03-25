TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits Park: TPS

    Share

    Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near Toronto's Christie Pits Park on Monday morning.

    In a tweet published just after 6 a.m., the Toronto Police Service said it was responding to a call for a shooting in the area of Bloor and Shaw streets.

    Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital in serious condition, police said.

    At this time, there is no suspect information to provide, they said.

    The intersection of Bloor and Shaw is closed to pedestrians while police investigate. 

    Anyone with information is being asked to call 416-808-2222.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News