    • Man in serious condition following collision in Ajax, Ont.

    A man is in serious, stable condition after a collision in Ajax early morning on March 10. (Colin Williamson/CP24) A man is in serious, stable condition after a collision in Ajax early morning on March 10. (Colin Williamson/CP24)
    A man has been transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, following a single vehicle collision into a tree in the Ajax Sunday morning.

    According to police, the collision happened on Westney Road just north of Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. Police say that it was a single vehicle crash, and the man drove into a tree.

    There is a road closure in effect. 

