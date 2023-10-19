Toronto

    • Man in hospital after car flips over in reported chase in Brampton

    Police respond to a vehicle rollover near Airport Road and Queen Street East in Brampton Wednesday October 18, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Police respond to a vehicle rollover near Airport Road and Queen Street East in Brampton Wednesday October 18, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

    A man is in hospital after a vehicle flipped over in a single-car crash in Brampton late Wednesday night.

    It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Airport Road and Queen Street East.

    Paramedics said they transported one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Reports from the scene indicate police may have been pursuing the vehicle before it crashed.

    Multiple police vehicles were pictured at the scene, which was cordoned off with police tape. The vehicle could be seen lying on its roof.

    Peel police have not provided any details about the incident so far.

