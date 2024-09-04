Man in his 20s sought after 2 women, 96 and 66, sexually assaulted in Mississauga

A man in his early 20s is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 96-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman in separate instances in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel police said the first incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and the Cooksville Creek Trail.

The 96-year-old woman was walking when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man then fled the area.

About 45 minutes later, the 66-year-old woman was strolling along the Cooksville Creek Trail when the same suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victims did not sustain physical injuries.

On Wednesday, investigators described the suspect as a Caucasian male, about five-foot-eight, with a skinny build and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a plain zip-up hoodie and straight-cut black jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, extension 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.